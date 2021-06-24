Chowking to sell Taiwan's Milksha bubble tea says JFC

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said Thursday Chowking stores would serve Taiwan's famous bubble tea Milksha after its subsidiaries signed an exclusive deal with the brand.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, JFC said its unit Fresh N' Famous Foods Inc and Mang Inasal Philippines Inc entered into a license agreement with Milkshop International Co Ltd for the exclusive rights to sell and market Milksha products.

The plan is for Milksha products to be sold in Chowking stores but JFC has the option to expand its presence to other Philippine restaurant brands, the country's largest restaurant operator said.

Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, and Mang Inasal are among JFC's restaurant brands. It also operates Burger King, PHO24 and Panda Express in the Philippines.

Tapping Milksha will allow the company to participate in the "fast-growing" bubble tea industry in the country, it said.

“We are thrilled to bring Milksha to Filipino consumers through the stores of our brands in the Philippines. Our customers can now enjoy from our restaurants both our high-quality food and one of the best bubble teas which is made from very high quality and healthy dairy ingredients," JFC founder and chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said.

Milksha opened its first flagship store in Southeast Asia located at Singapore's Suntec City.

JFC has 3,209 restaurants in the Philippines as of May 31, 2020. Globally, its store network has reached 5,815.