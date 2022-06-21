BIR launches online portal for taxpayers

The Bureau of Internal Revenue launches the Electronic Invoicing/Receipting System (EIS) and Electronic Sales Reporting System in Quezon City on June 21, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Bureau of Internal Revenue on Tuesday launched a new electronic system that aims to make it easier for taxpayers to register and pay taxes online.

BIR together with the Korea International Cooperation Agency unveiled the Electronic Invoicing/Receipting System and Electronic Sales Reporting System as part of the bureau's digitalization program.

The new web-based system is set to be implemented on a pilot basis starting July this year.

The BIR said 100 identified companies, or those classified as large taxpayers, will join the pilot program. Many of these companies are those engaged in e-commerce and the export of goods and services.

"We expect the system to improve tax administration and make tax compliance easier and more convenient for taxpayers," said Finance Usec. Antonette Tionko, who heads the DOF Revenue Operations Group.

"I firmly believe that the Philippines' EIS system will be a real example that shows the importance of digitalization of tax administration supports economic development," said Kim Joejin, President of the Korea Institute of Public Finance.

The new web-based facility will allow taxpayers to issue e-invoices or e-receipts, as well as store and process required sales data, sales amount, buyer information and more. The system also allows taxpayers to create their sales data transmission and request EIS certificates and more.

The new online system will help BIR with reliable sales data of companies and improve the bureau's efficiency in auditing tax payment deficiencies. BIR will expand the program to cover more companies and users in the months to come.

