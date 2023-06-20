Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual, together with the Philippine delegation, attended business meetings with several aerospace companies at the sidelines of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget. June 19, 2023. Handout

MANILA — Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual met with aerospace firms on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

The Paris Air Show was held for the first time in 4 years after the pandemic.

During the meetings, Pascual championed the Philippines' recent policy reforms aimed at creating an enabling business environment for foreign investors including those directly impacting aerospace, aeronautics and aviation sectors, the DTI said.

"In his discussions with the said aerospace companies, the DTI Chief also highlighted the opportunity to develop further the country's workforce through training and the development of SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) given the sustainability priorities and the abundant supply of biomass resources in the Philippines, a good source of sustainable aviation fuel," the agency said.

This year's version of the Paris Air Show put premium on defense due to recent geopolitical tensions such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is also pushing for sustainable aviation fuel.

-- with reports from Agence France Presse

