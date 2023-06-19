Home  >  Business

LRT-1, LRT-2 to implement fare hikes on Aug. 2: DOTr

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2023 10:50 AM

Passengers traveling via the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File
Passengers traveling via the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The LRT lines 1 and 2 will implement fare hikes in August, the Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista approved the rate adjustment following a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang last June 6, DOTR Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino said.
 
In a separate statement, the Light Rail Transit Authority confirmed the following LRT-2 fare hike would take effect on Aug. 2.

Updated fare matrix of LRT-2. LRTA via Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Updated fare matrix of LRT-2. LRTA via Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Meanwhile, the following fare adjustment for LRT-1 will also take effect on Aug. 2, the Light Rail Manila Corporation said. 

Updated fare matrix of LRT-1. LRMC via Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Updated fare matrix of LRT-1. LRMC via Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

The fare increase was previously deferred by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in April to mitigate the impact of the elevated inflation on commuters. Inflation has since eased for 4 straight months in May.
 
— With reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  LRT   LRT-2   LRT fare hike   LRT 2 fare   commuters   passengers   transport  

BRAND NEWS