LRT-1, LRT-2 to implement fare hikes on Aug. 2: DOTr

Passengers traveling via the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The LRT lines 1 and 2 will implement fare hikes in August, the Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista approved the rate adjustment following a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang last June 6, DOTR Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino said.



In a separate statement, the Light Rail Transit Authority confirmed the following LRT-2 fare hike would take effect on Aug. 2.

Updated fare matrix of LRT-2. LRTA via Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Meanwhile, the following fare adjustment for LRT-1 will also take effect on Aug. 2, the Light Rail Manila Corporation said.

Updated fare matrix of LRT-1. LRMC via Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

The fare increase was previously deferred by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in April to mitigate the impact of the elevated inflation on commuters. Inflation has since eased for 4 straight months in May.



— With reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

