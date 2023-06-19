LRT-1, LRT-2 to implement fare hikes on Aug. 2: DOTr

MANILA — The LRT lines 1 and 2 will implement fare hikes in August, the Department of Transportation said on Monday.
Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista approved the rate adjustment following a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang last June 6, DOTR Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino said.
In a separate statement, the Light Rail Transit Authority confirmed the following LRT-2 fare hike would take effect on Aug. 2.
Meanwhile, the following fare adjustment for LRT-1 will also take effect on Aug. 2, the Light Rail Manila Corporation said.
The fare increase was previously deferred by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in April to mitigate the impact of the elevated inflation on commuters. Inflation has since eased for 4 straight months in May.
— With reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News
