NGCP: Luzon grid under yellow alert after 'grid disturbance'

MANILA — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Luzon grid under yellow alert on Saturday following a "grid disturbance" that led to power interruption in several areas.

The Department of Energy earlier in the day urged the NGCP to address the power line tripping of Hermosa-BCCP 230kV line 1 and line 2, "isolating the Bataan Plants" that resulted in the automatic load dropping (ALD) at the Meralco and NGCP feeders around 2 p.m.

This also prompted the firm to declare a red alert status for the Luzon grid during that time due to "generation deficiency." This has since been lifted.

"As of 5:30 p.m., red alert has been lifted by NGCP for the Luzon grid," the NGCP said in a statement.

"The lines were subsequently restored at 2:35PM and 2:44PM, respectively. We are currently determining the root cause for the said outage," it added.

The Luzon grid will be under yellow alert from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

