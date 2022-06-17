WASHINGTON - The United States will launch a global infrastructure partnership at the Group of Seven summit in Germany later this month to provide an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.

At the G-7 summit held in Britain in June last year, the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan plus the European Union agreed to roll out a new infrastructure program for the developing world. Sullivan seemed to be indicating the formal launch of the program.

"When the president goes to the G-7...he will be launching a partnership for global infrastructure -- physical, health and digital infrastructure -- that we think can provide an alternative to what the Chinese are offering to the tune of tens and ultimately hundreds of billions of dollars when you add in what our G-7 partners are going to do as well," Sullivan told a think tank event.

Earlier this month, Sullivan mentioned the launch of the partnership to reporters, saying it would "include signature projects from major geographies around the world."

President Joe Biden plans to attend the G-7 summit set to take place from June 26 to 28 in Schloss Elmau, Germany.

Germany has said the promotion of "sustainable infrastructure and investments" is one of the key priorities it will push for under the G-7 presidency it currently holds.

The G-7 meeting will be held as Russia's war in Ukraine has brought renewed awareness of the need for leading democracies to work together to defend the rules-based international order in the face of challenges posed by Moscow and Beijing.

Concern has been growing over China's military assertiveness as well as its increasing economic clout through its massive infrastructure projects across Asia, Europe and Africa.

