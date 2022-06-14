WATCH: Here's what stations of Metro Manila subway will look like

MANILA - The Department of Transportation gave members of the media a tour of the Metro Manila Subway project sample train car, simulator and the tunnel boring machine.

The sample train represents what the stations of the 33-kilometer subway will look like by 2027.

The DOTr said the actual boring of the subway would start in late July or early August with the Tunnel Boring Machine currently being assembled.

As of June 2022, the Tunnel Boring Machine being assembled. What you see here is just a part of the machine, which will create the tunnels for the subway.



The boring will start late July or early August, subway engineers said. pic.twitter.com/Ea9iIKiuIm — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) June 13, 2022

The tunnel boring machine features a 74-ton cutter head, which is used to break, cut and grind rocks and soil. It has a 36-piece disc cutter.

This red and blue 74-ton cutter head, is the the largest part of the Tunnel Boring Machine. It will be used to break, cut and grind rocks and soil by rotating its 36-piece disc cutter, composed of 15 pieces of single roller cutters and 21 pieces of twin roller cutters. pic.twitter.com/omeb3PozJg — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) June 13, 2022

The project originally pegged to cost around P350 billion is now estimated to reach P488 billion.

The underground railway stretches from Valenzuela to Bicutan in Taguig City and the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City with 17 stations, the DOTr has said.

Once operational, the subway is expected to cut travel time from Quezon City to NAIA to 35 minutes from the current 1 hour and 10 minutes, the DOTr said.

Like most big-ticket infrastructure projects, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the start of its operations to 2025.