MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Tuesday led the inspection of the Metro Manila Subway project, which it called the "project of the century."

In a video posted on Facebook, the DOTr showed the launching shaft where a tunnel boring machine will be laid.

Tunnel boring machines allow a faster, more efficient, and safer way to dig subway tunnels, DOTr said.

While originally estimated to cost around P350 billion, the project’s total cost was raised to P488.48 billion last year.

The whole project is slated for completion in 2025.

The underground railway will be 34 kilometers long stretching from Valenzuela to Bicutan in Taguig City and the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City with 17 stations, the DOTr has said.

Once operational, the subway is expected to cut travel time from Quezon City to NAIA to 35 minutes from 1 hour and 10 minutes, the DOTr said.

RELATED VIDEO: