MANILA - Universal Robina Corp on Tuesday said it has paid a P100,000 fine imposed by the Labor Department after a worker died in its Cebu Plant.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, URC said DOLE issued a cease and desist order for operating the machine in question pending the submission of requirements.

"We regretfully confirm that there has been a death of one of our third-party workers due to an incident at the workplace, and that, on June 7, 2022, DOLE Region 7 imposed a penalty of P100,000," the Gokongwei-led firm said.

"URC has already paid the penalty and submitted the requirements to DOLE last June 10, 2022. We are now awaiting DOLE’s action on this matter," it added.

The company said it is responding to a report first released by business news website bilyonaryo.com. No other details about the incident were disclosed.

A report by Sunstar Cebu meanwhile said the worker was cleaning a pulverizing machine when it "accidentally turned on" while he was still inside it, leading to his death.

URC's brands include Jack N' Jill products, Nissin Cup Noodles, Calbee and Vitasoy, among others.

