URC’s facilities in Luzon will be supplied with either geothermal, solar or hydro energy as the company pursues net zero goal. Handout

MANILA - Universal Robina Corp on Friday said its net income for the first quarter of 2022 reached P3.6 billion, which is 20 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Net sales grew to P35.8 billion for the first 3 months, up 22 percent in the same comparable period, URC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The "record-breaking" performance was driven by the accelerating momentum of sales and the improved demand for its products as restrictions ease, URC said.

"We are heartened by the accelerating growth trajectory of the company, as the economy has opened up and consumers see a return to normalcy, URC president and CEO Irwin Lee said.

Lee noted that the volatile global commodity prices remain as risk.

"Despite these headwinds, we will continue to serve our customers and consumers to the best of our abilities, staying agile and nimble through shifts in the market, and focus on our company's purpose: to delight everyone with good food choices," he added.

Jack 'n Jill, Cloud 9, C2, and Great Taste are among the brands under the URC portfolio.

