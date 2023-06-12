No flying over Mayon, Taal and Kanlaon: CAAP

MANILA - Aircraft are still advised to avoid flying close to the summits of the Mayon, Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said on Monday.

With Mayon on Alert Level 3, CAAP said it has sent a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that they should avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

CAAP said there was no altitude limit to the prohibition on flying over Mayon, and that the ban is effective until 9 a.m. Tuesday as it continued to monitor activity on the Philippines’ most active volcano.

The agency also said that due to Taal Volcano being put on alert level 1 (low-level unrest), planes are advised to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions may pose a hazard to aircraft.

CAAP said this NOTAM applies to flying near the surface of Taal all the way to an altitude of 10,000 feet.

Flights over Kanlaon volcano in Negros island are also prohibited, CAAP said, due to the possibility of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions that may pose hazard to aircraft.

The ban applies to flying near the surface of Kanlaon, all the way to an altitude of 10,000 feet.

The flight bans are effective up to 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

