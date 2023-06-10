Fisherfolk continue with their work amidst a cloudy afternoon in Laurel Batangas on June 7, 2023. Local government officials advised residents near the lake to take precautions for possible emissions of volcanic smog from the Taal volcano. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes remained under Alert Level 1 on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Taal Volcano in Batangas has emitted a plume reaching 1,500 meters, with voluminous emission and northeast drift.

There is also pronounced upwelling of hot volcano fluids in the main crater lake.

Volcanic earthquakes have also been recorded.

Taal's alert level is at low-level unrest.

Meanwhile, Kanlaon Volcano, located on Negros Island, emitted a plume reaching 500 meters, with a moderate emission and northeast drift in the past 24 hours.

Sulfuric oxide emission is recorded at 1089 tons per day as of June 5.

Kanlaon's alert level is at a low level of unrest, and entry to its 4-kilometer permanent danger zone is prohibited.