MANILA - Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are set to increase again on Tuesday, June 13.

Caltex announced that will implement the following price hikes at 12:01 a.m.

Gasoline P1.20

Diesel P1.40

Kerosene P1.30

Shell meanwhile said it will implement similar price hikes at 6 a.m.

ICleanFuel said similar price hikes on its gasoline and diesel products will take effect at 4:01 p.m.

