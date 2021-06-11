'One less straw at a time': McDonald's Philippines says strawless lids now used in select stores

McDonald’s Philippines pilots strawless lids for its iced drinks in a bid to lessen the need for plastic straws to advance in its waste reduction efforts. Handout

MANILA - McDonald's Philippines on Friday said it is testing the use of strawless lids for its cold drinks in select stores in a bid to reduce plastic wastes.

The new lid design replaced the flat lids used for iced beverages such as soft drinks, iced tea, juices and iced coffee, the operator said in a statement.

The new strawless lids will be available for take-out, drive-thru and delivery across several of its stores, McDonald's Philippines said.

“By testing these strawless lids, we aim to continue our journey to reduce waste. Through this change, we will be able make strides in our waste reduction strategy, while ensuring that our consumers are able to enjoy their iced cold drinks along with their favorite McDonald’s meals, one less straw at a time," McDonald’s Philippines Corporate Communications Head Adi Hernandez said.

The shift is in line with the change in policy that started in 2018 which aims to limit the distribution of straws, it said.

Other major food companies have also been ramping up efforts to reduce plastic packaging waste.

Nestlé Philippines earlier said it would replace plastic straws for its ready-to-drink products with paper straws.

