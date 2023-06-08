Explain 'fake' products, DTI tells e-commerce platforms

MANILA — The 2 biggest e-commerce platforms operating in the country were ordered by Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual to release an official explanation on the reported "deceptive, unfair, fraudulent and unconscionable online sales practices," the agency said.

In a statement, the Department of Trade and Industry said it has received reports that scammers were selling defective, fake and pirated products online.

"I have already issued a letter addressed to two big e-commerce platforms for them to remove unregistered and unlicensed online merchants. Following numerous notifications, they were given 72 hours to explain," Secretary Pascual said in a statement.

The sale of fraudulent goods violates e-commerce laws. the DTI said.

"I assure Filipino consumers that we are here to promote and protect their welfare and make sure that these sellers will be made accountable. As we promote the use of e-commerce platforms, we want to make sure that these spaces will be safe for consumers," he said.

The DTI said the letter was sent to the platforms on June 5.

Consumers can also report violators via the Consumer Care Hotline at DTI (1-384) or consumercare@dti.gov.ph.

