MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill regulating e-commerce in the Philippines.

Voting 245 in favor, with none against, Congress approved on third and final reading House Bill 4 or the proposed Internet Transactions Act.

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bill aims to promote and maintain robust e-commerce and build trust between online merchants and consumers through secure and reliable platforms.

The said bill is different from the measure that seeks to impose VAT and other duties on non-resident digital services like video streaming firm Netflix, which was already passed by the House in November.

The proposed Internet Transactions Act lays down policies that will govern all business-to-business and business-to-consumer e-commerce and internet transactions. These include online retail, travel services, media providers, ride hailing services, and digital financial services.

Foreign companies that operate in the Philippines are required to either set up a local office, or appoint a resident agent, or notify and submit contact details to the proposed “ECommerce Bureau.”

The bill lays down a code of conduct for all businesses engaged in e-commerce, specifies their responsibilities as well as the penalties that may imposed for violations.

It also stipulates the obligations of both ridehailing service providers and consumers of ridehailing services.

The measure also lets the Secretary of Trade and Industry to issue a cease and desist order to a website, app, social media account or platform “operating to the grave and irreparable prejudice of a consumer or a rights holder.”

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for consideration.

RELATED VIDEO