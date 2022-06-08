

MANILA - Tourists will soon be able to pay their travel taxes online, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism said on Wednesday.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) said it will launch its online travel tax services system or OTTSS platform on June 18.

"The OTTSS will become the central online hub for all travel tax services," TIEZA said in a statement.

The tourism agency said the service was developed in partnership with MyEG Philippines Incorporated, a provider of e-government solutions and payment services.

“On behalf of TIEZA, It is with great pleasure that we welcome MyEG as our partner in continuous innovation to provide better service to our taxpayers.” said TIEZA Chief Operating Officer, Mark Lapid.

MyEG already provides online payment and logistics services for government agencies such as NBI clearance Application and Renewal, PhilHealth Voluntary Members Payment and BIR Tax Payment.