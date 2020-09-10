More gov't agencies, LGUs to accept payments via PayMaya

A customer pays using his PayMaya app in one of the "cashless stalls" launched by the City of Manila all around the nation's capital, allowing vendors to receive payments via PayMaya QR. Handout

MANILA - More government offices will now accept online payments for transactions, PayMaya said Thursday, as it partnered with several agencies to boost cashless and contactless transactions.

In a statement, the e-wallet operator said it added the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the City of Taguig, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), and the Optical Media Board (OMB) to its government partners on top of the existing 50.

Filipinos will be able to use the app to pay for taxes, remitting pension dues and applying for business registration, among others. No timeline for the said activation has been disclosed.

The move will help Filipinos perform their "civic duty" at the comforts of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, PayMaya said.

Cashless transactions will also make government transactions more efficient and transparent, it said.

“By going digital and offering cashless payment options, the government is helping address our two most pressing issues today: ensuring the safety of all citizens and helping in the recovery of the economy," PayMaya founder and CEO Orlando Vea.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the Social Security System (SSS), the Pag-IBIG Fund, the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), and the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC), City of Valenzuela, Ormoc City, and Parañaque City, are among those who are already using the system, PayMaya said.

PayMaya said it recorded a 900 percent year-on-yer increase on payments to government in June.

To encourage Filipinos to use cashless means, a cashback offer for transactions will be implemented in select channels until Sept. 30.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is also pushing for a "cash-light" economy.