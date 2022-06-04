Business Mentor: Why you should consider franchising

The pandemic has been an eye-opener for many of us. As companies let go of many employees, many who were laid off considered starting their own businesses.

If you have enough capital, you should also consider starting your own business. You just need guidance for you to take that step. Allow me to be your guide in making that giant leap.

When starting a business, you have two options – either you create your brand or consider franchising. However, this article will focus more on franchising a business. I hope that the following insights will help you move forward and consider starting your own business.

Why choose franchising as a business option?

Starting a business can be fun, but it also is not easy. It entails hard work, perseverance, passion, and dedication. Once you put your heart into something, you need to work on it. You can't just wait for the money to come in without effort. If you want to reduce the work of starting a business, you should consider franchising.

There are several advantages to franchising.

1. It has a structured and well-thought-out business model. It would allow you to concentrate on managing the business instead of spending a lot of time finding out how to start making a name. Since most franchise businesses have a well-recognized brand, it would not be hard for a franchisee to market the business. All it would need is to find the perfect location and efficient employees.

2. It offers an excellent support system as you start the business. One of the responsibilities of a franchisor is to provide all the necessary support that the franchisee needs. A franchisee is not left in the dark trying to find ways to build the brand's name. A franchised business allows a budding entrepreneur to receive all the information they need to operate the business properly. It is like having a guide throughout.

3. Launching a franchise business means reduced risk. Choosing a franchise business is a bit on the safe side as long as you choose the right franchise. It is essential that you thoroughly research your chosen franchise business before fully committing to it.

4. You are free to look around and choose the best kind of franchise business before involving yourself. You have the freedom to choose among a wide range of franchise businesses in the Philippines. All you need to do is look into the details to ensure that you are putting your money in the right basket.

5. As you can choose which franchise business to start, this also means that choosing a franchise business offers a higher rate of success.

6. You have access to proper training in handling the business. Again, the support system of the franchisor does not end with giving you all the details that you initially would need.

7. Buying power is an essential factor as well. Instead of contacting every single supplier for your startup, having a franchise business allows you to buy your supplies at a much lesser cost as the franchisor buys in bulk for the network of franchises. When the prices are lower, this also means reduced operational costs.

8. A franchised business lets you be your own boss! Don't you just want to have your own time and earn so much more than your 9 to 5 job?

Have these points encouraged you to start a franchise business? Do drop me an email. I would gladly respond to all your questions. Who knows? You might just be one step away from being the next franchise business owner.

