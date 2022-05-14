Business Mentor: Adjusting to a new way of doing business

The country has lowered quarantine restrictions. When one goes to malls, it's as if everything is back to the good old days. However, many entrepreneurs are still adjusting to this new way of doing business.

There are businesses that realized the benefits of WFH or work from home.

But we also have a lot of people who are still working at their office. Many companies are still encouraging employees to come to the office.

How do we adjust to the new way of doing business? The first thing is to get used to it. The second thing is to understand that you have to be a little more flexible and open-minded in your approach because if you don’t do this, you will not be able to get the best results.

The most important thing is that you have a clear goal in mind. You need to know what you want to achieve with your business and how it can benefit you and other people.

You also need to be able to articulate this clearly. You should write down the benefits of your own business or even write down your goals for the year ahead. It will help you keep focused on what you want. It may assist too in reviewing the direction of the business. Some entrepreneurs had to do a transformation or even change the type of business location.

Another point to consider is the cost of doing business. Look at the spiraling fuel prices and the effects of the war in Ukraine and Russia.

Review each product or service. There will undoubtedly be adjustments. Despite the challenging situations, entrepreneurs need to have strong determination to surpass. There are opportunities behind the dark clouds.

Social media allows us to spread the news about the business. It all depends on how may manage and arrive at strategies. Try to be engaging the audience in the various posts and even a short video. Participate in forums so people can relate you to the business you are associated with; establish credibility.

There are preventive measures that need remembering. First is health both physical and mental. Neglecting this may be detrimental. Getting sick these days is a significant expense and a drain on hard-earned money.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

