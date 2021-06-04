How to avoid maxing out your credit card

Madaling isipin na free money lang ang credit card. Swipe lang ng swipe, mabibili mo rin ang gusto mo, right? Madalas nakakalimutan natin na may credit limit ang bawat credit card. What happens kapag na-reach mo na ang limit? Your credit card is maxed out.

What happens kapag maxed out ang credit card mo? It means patong-patong na fees ang babayaran mo like late payment fees, over-limit fees, and multiple payment charges, among others. So to avoid paying these kinds of fees, check out these tips.

