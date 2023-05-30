Over 65 million physical, digital national IDs issued: PSA

MANILA — At least over 65 million physical and digital national IDs have been issued, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Tuesday.

Out of the total, 65,050,382 million issued PhilID 31,204,200 were delivered as of May 19, while 33,846,182 million ePhilIDs were issued as of May 20, the PSA said in a statement.

"In less than a month, more than five million registered persons are included in the growing number of Filipinos with PhilIDs and ePhilIDs and may now enjoy the benefits of being registered to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys)," said PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

“Makakaasa ang ating mga kababayan na patuloy ang PSA sa pagpupursige na maihatid ang PhilID at ePhilID sa bawat registered person sa bansa,” he added.

The PSA said it is working with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for the card production and printing as well as the Philippine Postal Corp for the delivery.

