Motorcycle taxi service Move It unveils refreshed app

MANILA — Motorcycle taxi service Move It on Tuesday unveiled its upgraded app as its service is now available in most parts of Metro Manila.

"It took us 8-9 months to finally finish the upgrade. So that's how challenging it is. Maraming team of developers that created the app," General Manager Wayne Jacinto said.

Move It also said it now has 6,500 rider partners and is now available in Paranaque, Pasay, Taguig, Makati, Pateros, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Manila, San Juan, Southern Quezon City, and Marikina.

"The key to a successful startup is always technology. And it's very difficult in the Philippines. Alam naman natin yung road conditions natin, we had to consider a lot of variations and varieties when it comes to developing an app," Jacinto added.



"In terms of safety, it involves skill ng rider, pagsunod sa itinakdang speed ng TWG, at condition ng panahon. Lahat yan, we make sure masugid na pagte-train sa aming riders bago namin siya isabak sa daan," Jacinto told media.

The company said it aims to serve more than 100,000 customers in Metro Manila.

Motorcycle taxi services have boomed in Metro Manila as these can travel through heavy traffic relatively faster and at cheaper fares compared to cars or 4-wheel taxis.

