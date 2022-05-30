DBM Assistant Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman delivers a message at the DBM Central Office in 2018. Photo: DBM's Facebook Page

MANILA - Incumbent Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Assistant Governor and former Department of Budget and Management Assistant Secretary Amenah Pangandaman was chosen as the next Budget Secretary.

Incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles made the announcement Monday on behalf of President-elect Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Prior to her stint at the DBM, Pangandaman served as the chief of staff of Senator Edgardo Angara from June 2007 to June 2013.

From 2015 to 2016, she worked at the Committee of Finance under the office of Senator Loren Legarda, according to the Department of Budget and Management.

Pangandaman holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the Far Eastern University and a Master's degree in Development Economics from the University of the Philippines.

She will join Marcos Jr's economic team, which includes BSP Gov. Benjamin Diokno as the new Finance Secretary, BSP Monetary Board Member Felipe Medalla as the new central bank chief and the returning Philippine Competition Commission chair Arsenio Balisacan as the Socioeconomic Planning Secretary.

