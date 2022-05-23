Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) Chairman Arsenio Balisacan speaks during an interview at Vertis North Corporate Center in Quezon City on April 10, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr on Monday said he has nominated Philippine Competition Commission chairperson Arsenio Balisacan to head the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Marcos said he worked with Balisacan “extensively” when he was still a governor.

Balisacan will replace outgoing NEDA director-general and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua.

“I also tapped an old friend, who also was formerly in this position. Arci Balisacan who is our former NEDA and I’ve asked him to return to NEDA,” Marcos said.

“We have very similar thinking in that regard, kaya malakas ang loob ko. I know he’s very competent, I know his policies are policies that will be to the betterment of our country,” he added.

Balisacan has accepted the nomination, Marcos spokesman Vic Rodriguez told reporters.

JUST IN: Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez says Benny Laguesma (DOLE), Toots Ople (DMW) and Arsenio Balisacan (NEDA) have all accepted offers to join the Cabinet of incoming President @bongbongmarcos — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) May 23, 2022

Balisacan was a former NEDA director-general and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary in 2012-2016.

Balisacan served as Board Chairman of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies and as the first Board Chairperson of the Philippines Statistics Authority and the Public-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines, according to the PCC.

He also teaches development economics at the University of the Philippines.

Balisacan took a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Hawaii, MS n Agriculture from the University of the Philippines Los Baños and BS in Agriculture from the Mariano Marcos State University.

Marcos asked the public for “a few more days” to announce other nominees that would complete his economic team.



"I know that syempre ang Puno’t dulo talaga ng susunod na administration is the economy. Kaya alam ko inaabangan talaga ninyo (That's why you're waiting for the announcement)," he said.

The new administration will face challenges including elevated inflation and higher debt as well as the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, analysts have said.