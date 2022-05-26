Marcos picks former UP president Alfredo Pascual as next DTI chief

MAP President Alfredo "Fred" Pascual. Photo Fred Pascual's LinkedIn Profile

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr has chosen former University of the Philippines president Alfredo Pascual as the next Trade Secretary.

Marcos Jr announced his pick to the media a day after he was proclaimed as the country's 17th president. "I have asked Fred Pascual to head the DTI and he has agreed," Marcos said.

Pascual is currently the president of the Management Association of the Philippines.

He also served under the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Institute of Management, and is currently an independent director at several listed companies such as the SM Investment Corp

More details to follow.