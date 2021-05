Britain looking into AstraZeneca-Alexion deal for competition concerns

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. Rachel Wisniewski, Reuters/File Photo

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was probing if AstraZeneca's $39 billion takeover of US drugmaker Alexion could reduce competition for products and services in the country or elsewhere.



RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

More details to follow.