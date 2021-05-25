Home  >  Business

Gov’t urged: Allow use of AstraZeneca jabs as first dose for economic frontliners

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 04:12 AM

The private sector wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that will arrive in June to be used as first dose for economic frontliners. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2021
