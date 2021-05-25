LRT-2 extension to Antipolo to open June: DOTr

Commuters use the LRT-2 Santolan station on January 22, 2021 as the station reopens to the public. The station had been non-operational since October 2019 after a fire damaged some of its equipment. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The LRT-2 extension will start operations in June, the Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

On its official Facebook page, the DOTr said the railway's two new stations in Marikina and Antipolo were recently inspected by Transportation Secretary Arturo Tugade and LRT-2 Administrator Reynaldo Berroya.

The Philippine Information Agency quoted Tugade saying: “June 22, the train will run here in Antipolo and Marikina, connected to LRT-2 Extension."

Once operational, the extension project is expected to cut the travel time from Recto to Antipolo to only 40 minutes, compared to a three-hour bus and jeepney ride.

"Likewise, with the opening of the extension project, around 320,000 train riders can be serviced," the DOTr said.

The project broke ground in June 2015.

It was supposed to open last April, but quarantine restrictions pushed its opening date to June, according to the DOTr.