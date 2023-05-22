Gasoline, diesel price hike set for May 23

MANILA — Petroleum firms on Monday announced price adjustments for kerosene, diesel and gasoline which would take effect on May 23.

The following changes will be implemented on Tuesday:

SHELL

Gasoline P0.80 per liter increase

Kerosene P0.10 per liter rollback

Diesel P0.60 per liter increase

- with report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

