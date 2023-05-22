Home > Business Gasoline, diesel price hike set for May 23 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 22 2023 09:56 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA — Petroleum firms on Monday announced price adjustments for kerosene, diesel and gasoline which would take effect on May 23. The following changes will be implemented on Tuesday: SHELL Gasoline P0.80 per liter increase Kerosene P0.10 per liter rollback Diesel P0.60 per liter increase - with report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News Refresh this page for updates. Gasoline, diesel prices expected to increase next week Diesel, kerosene prices expected to increase by more than P1 next week Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, fuel Read More: gasoline diesel kerosene price hike oil price hike rollback petroleum products /overseas/05/22/23/biden-us-china-tensions-to-thaw-very-shortly/business/05/22/23/cebu-pacific-reopens-laoag-manila-route/overseas/05/22/23/ph-nakilahok-sa-22nd-asean-economic-community-council-meeting/overseas/05/22/23/private-mission-carrying-saudi-astronauts-launches-to-iss/video/business/05/22/23/965-million-sims-registered-as-of-may-19-ntc