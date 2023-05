Members of the military and their dependents queue for fuel at an exclusive gas station in Taguig City on June 6, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are estimated to increase by more than P1 per liter mid-May, as prices of imported petroleum increased over the week.

Diesel prices will take the biggest hike at P1.20 to P1.50 per liter.

Kerosene prices will increase by P1.10 to P1.40 per liter.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will go up P0.20 to P0.50 per liter.

Pump prices went down last week.

-- Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News