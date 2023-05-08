Big rollback as diesel, gasoline prices cut by more than P2

MANILA - Motorists can expect a big rollback in pump prices on Tuesday.

Caltex said it will reduce pump prices by the following amounts at 12:01 a.m. on May 9.

Gasoline - P2.20

Diesel - 2.70

Kerosene - 2.55

Seaoil and Shell have also announced the following cuts in fuel prices on May 9, at 6 a.m.

Gasoline - P2.20

Diesel - 2.70

Kerosene - 2.55

CleanFuel said it will implement the following price cuts at 12:01 a.m. on May 9.

Gasoline - P2.20

Diesel - 2.70

PTT also said it will implement a similar price cut for its gasoline and diesel products at 6 a.m.

Other oil firms are expected to announce similar price cuts later today.