MANILA - Gasoline and diesel prices will increase again next week, while kerosene prices may drop slightly, according to industry players on Saturday.

Gasoline prices may rise by P0.60 to P0.90 per liter, while diesel prices may go up by P0.40 to P0.70 per liter.

Meanwhile, kerosene prices may stay the same or decrease by P0.20 per liter.

Industry experts earlier attributed the increasing demand in oil as factors to increasing oil prices.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News