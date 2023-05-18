STT GDC breaks ground for its largest data center in PH

Executives of STT GDC Philippines, the Globe Group and the Quezon City government lay a time capsule at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new data center campus, STT Fairview, an 83,000-sqm facility that will offer a development potential of 124 megawatts of IT load capacity once fully built out. Handout

MANILA — ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, a joint venture between Globe, Ayala Corp and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centers on Thursday said it would expand its footprint as it builds its largest carrier-neutral data center in the Philippines.

The joint venture on Thursday held the groundbreaking ceremony for STT Fairview data center campus, which has over 83,000 square meters of gross floor area. The facility has 4 buildings, offering a development potential of 124 megawatts of IT load capacity once fully built, the company said. It will cater to both hyperscalers and enterprises.

The development of the data center could cater to the demand for colocation services in the Philippines and is in line with the projected 20 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of the Philippine digital industry through 2030, said STT GDC Philippines CEO Carlo Malana.

“We are confident that we will be able to capture new demand while helping our customers meet their own sustainability ambitions with this new and differentiated data center capacity. This also presents an opportunity to nurture local talent in digital and green skills that will be much needed in the future," he said.

The joint venture said e-commerce is seen to propel the country's gross merchandise value (GMV) to $35 billion in 2025 while the Philippine digital economy is twice as fast as the gross domestic.

The new data center will support the region's growing digital industry, Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu said.

STT Fairview will also support the company's sustainability goals including the use of innovative solutions for carbon reductions, as well as leverage AI, machine learning and analytics to optimize energy use to reduce overall carbon footprint, among others.

Globe said STT GDC Philippines already operates 5 data centers with a total IT capacity of 22MW.

