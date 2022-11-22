MANILA — Globe Telecom said on Tuesday its Corporate Data revenues soared to another "record level" at P12.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, or a 21 percent increase from a year ago.

In a statement, Globe said the amount was also 31 percent higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic level of over P9 billion.

The telco player cited "strong traction from information and communications technology (ICT) services" for the increase, as they grew 96 percent year-on-year.

"Growth from ICT was largely from business application services (BAS), cloud services, and data centers. Corporate Data revenues were higher by 4 percent compared to last quarter also due to BAS and cloud services," Globe also said.

"We will continue to explore optimal solutions for every business need to help our customers weather the economic storm. In turn, they can focus on profitability and service quality," Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu said.



