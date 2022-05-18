MANILA - Resorts World Manila said it is beefing up its environmental program with the launch of its "I Love Earth" sustainable development program.

The project covers all hotels in its complex namely Marriott, Sheraton, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Okura and Hilton covering over 3,000 rooms in Pasay plus several restaurants and cafes from the Travellers International Hotel Group.

Bruce Winton, Multi-Property Vice President of Marriott International Philippines and Chairman of the I Love Earth Council said he hopes the project will play a significant role in sustainability efforts as it involves all their employees as well as the customers.

"It gave us a chance to really reflect on what's important as the tourism industry recovers," said Winton.

Under the program, all hotels and establishments in the complex will follow policies on recycling, upcycling and proper sourcing of food items. They will also try to source more products locally, and use cage-free eggs completely by 2025. They also are sourcing more local coffee and local chocolates to support sustainable local communities.

Upcycling and recycling are also priorities. Plastic water bottles are no longer allowed in the hotels and they shifted to glass bottles. Used wine bottles have also been made into drinking glasses. Some plastic wastes have been turned into desks and tables for schools, while soap residues have been chemically sanitized and transformed back to soap bars given to local communities. Employees' uniforms are also made from hotel linens.

Winton said the program also aims to support local communities, local farmers, and local fishermen. He said they are trying to buy more seafood that are sustainably caught or farmed.

"Several of our departments across the resort are using uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles," he added.

One of the key parts of the program is a partnership with ABS-CBN Foundation on the material recovery programs. Resorts World said it is joining the Bantay Baterya project of the foundation for proper waste management.

Ernie Lopez, ABS-CBN Foundation Head for Advocacy is happy with the continued partnership with RWM.

"Sabi nila sa akin kanina na ang hotel industry ay isa sa pinaka wasteful na industries kasi 24 hours ang aircon, maraming naka on na ilaw. Magandang maganda na ginagawa nila na mindset nila maging sustainable," said Lopez.

Lopez thanks RWM for leading this campaign as it is important that big businesses begin sustainable efforts for everyone to follow.

"We would like to have many partners as possible because the more partners we have the more people we can help. The more partners, the better the impact on the environment," Lopez said.

