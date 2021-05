MANILA - Motorists who use the North Luzon Expressway will need to pay higher toll starting Tuesday May 18.

NLEX Corp said the Toll Regulatory Board has approved its petition for a 2 to 3 percent toll increase.

"The adjustment is part of the approved periodic adjustments due in 2012 and 2014, or seven years ago," NLEX said.

The company also announced on Monday that the NLEX Connector toll road has already reached Manila and is 35 percent complete.