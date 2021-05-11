PH in recession for 5th straight quarter as GDP contracts 4.2 pct in Q1

People take in the view of Metro Manila’s skyline and sunset from Antipolo on December 31, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Philippine economy remained in recession for a fifth straight quarter after contracting 4.2 percent compared to the 0.7 drop in the same period last year, the state statistics bureau said Tuesday.

The gross domestic product of -4.2 percent in Q1 is an improvement compared to the -8.3 percent in the fourth quarter, data showed.

The first quarter GDP performance is worse than the 3.2 percent contraction forecast by analysts in a poll conducted by Bloomberg, and 3 percent contraction seen in a Reuters poll.

The pandemic-hit economy fell 9.6 percent in 2020, its worst level since the end of World War 2.

Economic activities gradually regained traction in the first quarter as the restrictions eased. However, local executives in Metro Manila reimposed curfews on March 15, and the national government ordered a new lockdown on March 29 as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

The NCR Plus bubble remains under modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

A Reuters poll of economists expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep interest rates steady during its meeting on Thursday to prop up the economy.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) earlier set a growth target for the year of 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

Despite the recent reimposition of a lockdown, the country has time to "catch up" on its growth target, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua earlier said.

