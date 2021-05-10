DTI donates 50,000 face masks to PNP for improper mask-wearing violators

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during the launch of C.O.D.E. or the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic organized by the government’s COVID-response team and the provincial government of Rizal at the Ynares Center, Ynares Compound, Antipolo City on August 12, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry said Monday it donated some 50,000 face masks to the Philippine National Police meant for individuals caught for not wearing masks properly.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier mandated the distribution of washable face masks for those apprehended by the PNP for face masks violations.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez "committed" to provide the needed masks to the PNP, the DTI said in a statement.



DTI said the donation is in coordination with the Department of Heath, the Department of Budget and Management, the Department of Interior and Local Government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Presidential Management Staff.

