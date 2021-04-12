FDA warns public against buying 'Jiadoubao' face masks

Photo from FDA Facebook page

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration has warned the public against using disposable face masks from the brand “Jiadoubao,” due to the absence of a notification certificate.

Based on its advisory dated March 30, FDA said the brand's disposable mask has also yet to undergo the agency's screening process.

"The above mentioned medical device product is not notified and no corresponding Product Notification Certificate has been issued," the agency said in its advisory issued Monday.

“Since this unnotified medical device product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” it added.

"All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative medical device products until the Product Notification Certificates are issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued," the FDA said.

The agency also advised the public to always check if a product has FDA certifications.

