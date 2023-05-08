Maharlika bill, 10 others listed as priority measures

MANILA -- The bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) has been listed by the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) as one of the 11 additional priority measures of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez listed the following as added priority bills:

1. Amending the AFP Fixed Term Bill, which was transmitted to the President

2. Ease of Paying Taxes

3. Maharlika Investment Fund

4. Local Government Unit Income Classification

5. Amendment to Universal Health Care Act

6. Bureau of Immigration Modernization

7. Infrastructure Development Plan/Build Build Build Program

8. Philippine Salt Industry Development Act

9. Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS),

10. National Employment Action Plan

11. Amendment to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act

“President Marcos approved eleven bills designed to address key issues on public health, job creation, and further stimulate economic growth as part of his administration's priority legislation (LEDAC). These measures will be the focus of our legislative efforts when Congress resumes session this Monday,” Romualdez said in a statement.

Congress adjourns on June 2.

“It will be on a best-effort basis. We will try to pass the remaining eight bills from the original priority list. If we could do that, we would have approved all the urgent measures identified by President Marcos in less than a year,” Romualdez said.

The controversial bill creating the country's sovereign wealth fund is still pending before the Senate after getting the nod of the House last December.

The House had approved 20 LEDAC-SONA bills on third and final reading from the 31 original LEDAC bills.