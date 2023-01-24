Home  >  News

Some lawmakers confused over different versions of Maharlika fund bill

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2023 10:21 PM

Confusion among Philippine lawmakers over different bills for a proposed sovereign wealth fund.

The versions being pushed by their proponents in the House and Senate run counter to how President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wanted the fund to be created. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2023
