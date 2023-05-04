AirAsia offers fares as low as P55 in 5.5 sale

MANILA - AirAsia is offering seats for as low as P55 for several domestic destinations, the airline said on Thursday.

The budget carrier said passengers can fly from Cebu, Manila or Clark to destinations such as Caticlan (Boracay) for just P55 one-way base fare.

The booking period started last May 1 and will run to May 7. Travel period is from May 1 to Nov. 30. Booking may be done through the aisasia superapp or through the airline's website.

Airlines and other tourism stakeholders are betting that revenge travel will continue to fuel growth this year.