The cutter head of the Earth Pressure Tunnel Boring Machine no. 1 'Kaunlaran' arrives at the Manila Harbor Center in Port Area, Manila on Feb. 5, 2021. It will be used for the Metro Manila Subway Project Phase 1. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Megawide Construction Corp on Wednesday said it has received the notice of award for the contract of the 2 underground stations and tunnels of the Metro Manila Subway Project.

The notice of award from the Department of Transportation is for the Ortigas North and Ortigas South underground stations, the company told the stock exchange.

Contract Package 104 has been awarded to the joint venture of Megawide, Tokyu Construction Co Ltd and Tobishima Corp, it said.

"Megawide shall provide more information upon the execution of the contract for the project between DOTr and Tokyu0Tobishima-Megawide joint venture on 05 May 2022," Megawide said.

The contract is part of the 34-kilometer underground railway which will connect the North and the South of Manila with 17 stations.

Once operational, the subway is expected to cut travel time from Quezon City to NAIA to 35 minutes from 1 hour and 10 minutes, the DOTr said.

