MANILA - Over 900,000 accounts suspected of committing fraud from January to March were barred from using e-wallet GCash, its operator said Tuesday.

In a statement, GCash said the move was made in a joint effort with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“GCash has been providing invaluable service to Filipinos, especially during the pandemic. It is crucial that we work together to protect the platform against fraud," GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said.

"As we continue to bolster our security system, we are also counting on the support of our customers and ask that they be vigilant against online scam,” she added.

Under its #GCheckMuna campaign, it is also encouraging users to protect their accounts with the following tips.

Never share MPIN or one-time password (OTP)

Only transact GCash-related activity inside the app

Be careful of who you transact with

Only go to official GCash channels such as the GCash Help Center (help.gcash.com)

Report suspected fraudulent or scamming activities to its new beta chatbot, Gigi



Aside from working with authorities, GCash said it also ensures strict compliance with the guidance of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

The BSP earlier said it was also working with banks, e-money issuers, and the authorities to fight the proliferation of online scams.

The pandemic-driven acceleration of online payments had also led to the increase in various forms of scam and phishing activities in recent months.

