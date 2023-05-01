MANILA - Philippine Airlines said on Tuesday several flights would be adjusted on May 2 and 3 due to the scheduled maintenance work on the Philippine radar system.
On Labor Day, Monday, a power outage on Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 caused flights delays and cancellations.
PAL said the following flights were affected on May 2-3:
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS - MAY 02, 2023:
- PR215 Manila - Port Moresby
- Early Departure: 1 hour early
- PR732 Manila - Bangkok
- PR733 Bangkok - Manila
INTERNATIONAL - MAY 03, 2023:
- PR382 Manila - Guangzhou
- PR383 Guangzhou - Manila
- PR423 Tokyo (Haneda) - Manila
- PR431 Tokyo (Narita) - Manila
- PR5432 Manila - Tokyo (Narita)
- PR466 Manila - Seoul (Incheon)
- PR489 Seoul (Incheon) - Kalibo
- PR509 Manila - Singapore
- PR510 Singapore - Manila
- PR522 Phnom Penh - Manila
- PR730 Manila - Bangkok
- PR731 Bangkok - Manila
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS - MAY 03, 2023:
- PR1841 Manila - Cebu
- PR1842 Manila - Davao
- PR2808 Davao - Manila
- PR2812 Davao - Manila
- PR2815 Manila - Davao
- PR2816 Davao - Manila
- PR2836 Cebu - Manila
PAL said affected passengers have the option to rebook to the next available flights using its self-reaccomodation tool. Flights can be rebooked within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class.
Tickets can also be converted to travel credits or refunded without penalties excluding ticketing service charge, PAL said.
PAL hotlines are as follows:
- Hotline: (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888
- Philippines Mobile – (+63) 919-056-2255
- Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger
- Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines
- WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359
"We seek your kind understanding as PAL works with the authorities to minimize the impact on our customers. The government is undertaking this preventive maintenance work as part of a permanent upgrading and improvement of the country’s air navigational radar systems," the flag carrier said.
