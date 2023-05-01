MANILA - Philippine Airlines said on Tuesday several flights would be adjusted on May 2 and 3 due to the scheduled maintenance work on the Philippine radar system.

On Labor Day, Monday, a power outage on Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 caused flights delays and cancellations.

PAL said the following flights were affected on May 2-3:

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS - MAY 02, 2023:

PR215 Manila - Port Moresby Early Departure: 1 hour early

PR732 Manila - Bangkok Delay: 1hr. 40mins.

PR733 Bangkok - Manila Delay: 2hrs. 40mins



INTERNATIONAL - MAY 03, 2023:

PR382 Manila - Guangzhou Delay: 2hrs. 5mins.

PR383 Guangzhou - Manila Delay: 1hr 55mins.

PR423 Tokyo (Haneda) - Manila Delay: 55mins.

PR431 Tokyo (Narita) - Manila Delay: 40mins.

PR5432 Manila - Tokyo (Narita) Delay: 40mins.

PR466 Manila - Seoul (Incheon) Delay: 3hrs. 50mins.

PR489 Seoul (Incheon) - Kalibo Delay: 1hr. 45mins.

PR509 Manila - Singapore Delay: 1hr. 5mins.

PR510 Singapore - Manila Delay: 2hrs.10mins.

PR522 Phnom Penh - Manila Delay: 1hr. 15mins.

PR730 Manila - Bangkok Delay: 1hr. 20mins.

PR731 Bangkok - Manila Delay: 1hr. 5mins.



DOMESTIC FLIGHTS - MAY 03, 2023:

PR1841 Manila - Cebu Delay: 2hrs. 45mins.

PR1842 Manila - Davao Delay: 1hr. 5mins.

PR2808 Davao - Manila Delay: 50mins.

PR2812 Davao - Manila Delay: 55mins.

PR2815 Manila - Davao Delay: 1hr.

PR2816 Davao - Manila Delay: 30mins.

PR2836 Cebu - Manila Delay: 2hrs. 10mins.



PAL said affected passengers have the option to rebook to the next available flights using its self-reaccomodation tool. Flights can be rebooked within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class.

Tickets can also be converted to travel credits or refunded without penalties excluding ticketing service charge, PAL said.

PAL hotlines are as follows:

Hotline: (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888

Philippines Mobile – (+63) 919-056-2255

Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger

Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines

WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359

"We seek your kind understanding as PAL works with the authorities to minimize the impact on our customers. The government is undertaking this preventive maintenance work as part of a permanent upgrading and improvement of the country’s air navigational radar systems," the flag carrier said.

RELATED VIDEO