Amid expected gas price drop, LPG prices to increase by May 1 due to higher contract price

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 30 2023 10:24 PM

Workers prepare LPG tanks for delivery for refill in a reseller in Brgy. Bagong Silangan in Quezon City on February 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File
MANILA - The prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) will increase this May due to the higher international contract price.

Petron on Sunday announced it will implement a P0.85 per kilogram (VAT inclusive) price increase in LPG effective 6 a.m. May 1.

Prices of autoLPG, on the other hand, will increase by P0.48 per liter.

Solane likewise announced a P0.85/kg increase in its LPG products, also effective Monday morning.

On Saturday, industry experts said gas prices, including LPG, are expected to drop by more than P1 per liter by May 2.

However, the international contract price of LPG for May increased last minute.

