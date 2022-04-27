Galaxy Racer executives Reza Afrian (Indonesia Country Manager), Athiti Sujarit (Thailand/Laos Country Manager), Mitch Esguerra (CEO of Southeast Asia), Garcia Guillermo (Philippines Country Manager), Melvyn Lim (Malaysia/Singapore Country Manager). Handout photo

MANILA – Global gaming organization Galaxy Racer revealed plans to mount various programs in the Philippines as the group enters the Filipino market.

Galaxy Racer's CEO for Southeast Asia Mitch Esguerra said the organization saw the potential in the "explosive growth of content creators and viewers" in expanding to the Filipino market.

"These content creators hold a significant amount of influence over their followers and they are constantly exploring new content genres to provide fresh and exciting content to their followers. We are seeing the lines blur between lifestyle and gaming influencers with an increasing demand for live gaming content, where fans are able to engage directly with their favorite content creators," Esguerra said in a statement.

"Our entryway into the Philippines is just the beginning of what we have planned for the market and the region and we are excited to contribute to the esports and gaming industry."

The Dubai-based esports organization said the Filipino esports market has about 43 million active gamers, which makes for a "key market."

Among the plans, Galaxy Rider said, is partnering with talent management agency Tyronne Escalante Artist Management (TEAM) to reinforce their content creator pool.

"TEAM will support Galaxy Racer's efforts by providing expertise in acting and training sessions for the gaming content creators, while Galaxy Racer serves as TEAM’s esports and gaming arm to guide film and entertainment artists in expanding their digital presence into the online gaming space, venturing into livestreaming games as a way to grow their influence to a wider audience, and solidifying their interaction with fans," Galaxy Rider said.

Galaxy Rider will also mount programs to support collegiate esports, and create grassroot programs that will hone their talents, and create merchandise and music record label lines.

For the organization, this hopes to establish their position "as a global content powerhouse and market leader in the digital content industry.