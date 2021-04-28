Rockwell Bridge between Makati, Mandaluyong to open in July: DPWH

From DPWH Facebook page

MANILA - The Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, also known as the Rockwell Bridge, which links Makati and Mandaluyong is 89 percent complete and will be opened to the public in July, the Department of Public Works and Highways said on Wednesday.

The bridge, which was closed in January 2019 for a 2.5-year rehab, will have a wider space for pedestrians and cyclists, according to Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

The old bridge had a narrow 1-meter pedestrian sidewalk. But the new bridge has a 3-meter-wide sidewalk, which can better accommodate pedestrians and cyclists, said Villar.

"Iyon naman talaga ang focus namin sa projects, when applicable, piniplit namin na magkaroon ng pedestrian component” Villar said.

(That was really our focus in our projects, when applicable, we try to have a pedestrian component.)

The new Rockwell bridge also has four lanes compared to the two lanes of the old bridge.

The bridge is one of the two China grant-aid bridges in Metro Manila worth P1.462 billion.

- Report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News



