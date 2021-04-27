Makati inks joint venture deal to finish, operate Ospital ng Makati 2

Makati Mayor Abby Binay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Makati has signed a joint venture deal with a hospital builder to complete Ospital ng Makati 2, the city government said on Tuesday.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay signed the agreement with Life Nurture Inc for a public-private partnership project to redevelop, complete and operate the unfinished Ospital ng Makati 2 (OsMak 2).



Makati said that under the deal Life Nurture will redesign, retrofit, construct and operate OsMak 2 along Malugay Street in Makati’s Central Business District.

"Once completed, the hospital will be renamed Makati Life Nurture Health System (MakatiLife)," the local government said.



Life Nurture bagged original proponent status for OsMak 2 and successfully hurdled a 60-day Swiss Challenge period, the Makati LGU said.

"Based on the PPP contract, the company will finance the entire project including costs of construction, pre-operation, working capital and medical equipment," the LGU said.

Makati said it will not spend anything on the project but will contribute land and the unfinished structure to the joint venture company.



“Amid the challenges we continue to face, we sincerely believe that the best COVID response is efficient healthcare for Makatizens. It is our duty to provide each one with the best service, care, attention, and medical facilities that our taxpayers’ money can buy,” said Binay.



Life Nurture president Dr. Dennis Sta. Ana said his company will construct two additional floors to the existing OsMak 2 structure to increase the hospital’s capacity to 360 beds from the 300 originally planned.

Makati said Life Nurture will also build over 190 doctors’ clinics.

